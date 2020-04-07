Alexa Bliss Transforms Into Joe Exotic From Netflix’s Tiger King

At first glance, you wouldn’t think WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss looks anything like Joe Exotic from Netflix’s hit true crime documentary series Tiger King. But with the help of little makeup, the resemblance is uncanny. Bliss tweeted on Sunday that she was playing around while applying her makeup and, after sharing around a photo with friends, decided to post the end result on Tuesday.

“My attempt at finally putting on makeup today turned into me drawing on a mustache on & realIzed I look wayyyyy too much like joe exotic … like for real,” Bliss wrote. “So of course I sent the pic to some of my friends. They agreed.”

Back on April 1 show directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin revealed that Exotic wants either Brad Pitt or David Spade to play him in a movie. Spade shot down the idea in an interview with ET, but did offer another option.

“I don’t know if I could,” he explained about playing Exotic. “That’s why I don’t really push it or jump in on it, with all these funny debates. It just looks too fun. … I know Woody Harrelson is funny as that guy Joe.”

Bliss opened up the first night of WrestleMania 36 on Saturday by winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside Nikki Cross by beating The Kabuki Warriors.

Here are the full results from both nights of WrestleMania 36:

Night One

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women’s Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

Night Two