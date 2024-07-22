WWE Announces Damian Priest Live Show With the Judgment Day for SummerSlam Weekend

WWE is heating up SummerSlam weekend in Cleveland, Ohio with yet another event for fans to attend ahead of the big Premium Live Event. Alongside Sami Zayn and The Undertaker who will both host ticketed events at the Agora, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest will also be in attendance for a special screening and live Q&A for this upcoming Peacock documentary WWE 24: Damian Priest. Some superstars highlighted in past seasons include The Miz, Big E, Drew McIntyre, Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch, and The Hardys, among others.

According to the synopsis, WWE 24: Damian Priest is “an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the long, obstacle-filled journey that Priest endured on his path to becoming World Heavyweight Champion. The documentary features exclusive interviews with El Campeón and his family, WWE Hall of Famers Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Undertaker and Paul Heyman, members of The Judgment Day and other WWE Superstars.”

The live event will take place Friday, August 2 at 12 p.m. ET at the Agora and Priest will be joined by his Judgment Day stablemates Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio for a special panel. Tickets for Damian Priest Live go on sale Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m. ET via the Agora website with an exclusive presale opportunity available beginning Tuesday, July 23 at 10 a.m. ET until 11:59 p.m. ET.

Priest is set to collide with former longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther who won this year’s King of the Ring to earn a championship opportunity. The champion faces his largest challenge yet in “The Ring General” but it’s nothing he’s not up for. Since winning the championship at WrestleMania 40, Priest has been on a quest to prove to the WWE Universe that he’s not just a placeholder for the next guy and thus far he has definitely shown that.

Things have been rocky for the Judgment Day, however, who have been split with the whole Liv Morgan ordeal. Now that Ripley is back to win the gold that she never lost, Mysterio will likely be put in rock and a hard place between the two women. The ladies will also come face-to-face at WWE SummerSlam, though Morgan feels she is ready for the challenge. SummerSlam takes place August 3 at the Cleveland Browns Stadium. For those not in attendance, it will stream live on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET and the WWE Network everywhere else.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on WWE.