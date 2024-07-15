WWE’s Sami Zayn Bringing Comedy Show to Cleveland for SummerSlam Weekend

WWE is looking to bring some laughs to SummerSlam weekend this year. After the success of Sami Zayn’s comedy show during Money in the Bank weekend, WWE is working to bring it back once more in Cleveland. Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland is a comedy and variety show featuring guests from the worlds of comedy, television and WWE. Guests in Toronto included Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Bayley, and his longtime rival Johnny Knoxville, among others. SummerSlam in Cleveland is heating up with a variety of fun events — some put on by WWE and some not — that will take place throughout the weekend.

Set to take place inside the Agora on August 2nd, WWE and The Undertaker will also bring back their 1deadMAN SHOW in the same building. Undertaker’s show first kicked off during SummerSlam weekend in 2022 and it has since had sold-out events all over the world, including in Perth, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Antonio and London. The one-of-a-kind experience features The Undertaker retelling tales from the road and taking audience questions in an intimate setting.

Tickets for Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland go on sale Wednesday, July 17th at 10 a.m. ET via the Agora website to the general public, however an exclusive pre-sale opportunity begins Tuesday, July 16th at 10 a.m. ET until 11:59 p.m. ET. Additionally, Zayn will have a limited number of post-show meet-and-greet tickets available to purchase.

What Matches Are Taking Place at WWE SummerSlam in Cleveland?

This year’s SummerSlam appears to be going big as many of the top storylines in the company are coming to a head. While many matches aren’t confirmed it can be inferred due to recent events that they will be part of the show in some way. First there’s Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins who are peeved at CM Punk for their own reasons, but they do have one in common: he cost them both the World Heavyweight Championship. Whether or not Rollins will be part of the big blow off match between those two remains to be seen, but he did make it clear when Punk is cleared he’s coming for him.

There’s also Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan who have had their differences, but after Morgan promised to take everything from Ripley when she put her on the shelf, it became personal for the former Women’s Champion. She returned on last week’s WWE Raw to confront both Dominik Mysterio and Morgan.

As for what is official, Nia Jax and Gunther will both challenge for the world titles on their respective brands as they won this year’s King and Queen of the Ring. Gunther will go up against Damian Priest of the Judgment Day while Jax looks to dethrone Bayley. The only problem is, Tiffany Stratton is still looming with the Money in the Bank briefcase, so Jax and Bayley both have to keep a watchful eye.

Cody Rhodes also defends against Solo Sikoa who is the new leader of The Bloodline but perhaps not for long. It’s being reported that Roman Reigns is likely on his way back to WWE sooner than some people expected, so who knows how long Sikoa’s reign of terror will last. Finally, Logan Paul will defend the United States Championship in his hometown against LA Knight who worked up a contract on SmackDown that he’s waiting to get the champ’s seal of approval on.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on WWE.