WWE Announces ‘Samoan Summit,’ Two Big Matches For RAW

Two matches and a segment featuring two of the company’s top singles stars has been announced for this Monday’s WWE RAW from Little Rock, Arkansas.

Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns will convene in what is being advertised as a “Samoan Summit.” Via WWE.com:

“Samoan Summit” set for Reigns and Joe Samoan pride was on the line last week when Roman Reigns battled Samoa Joe, and now that The Big Dog emerged victorious in the grudge match, it seems the two sides have come together in an effort to squash their beef. As reported by The Wrap, Reigns and Joe will meet in a “Samoan Summit” on Monday’s Raw, where the two will supposedly hash out their differences and find a way to move forward. It’s a surprising turn of events between two known fighters, though there’s something to be said for a desire to move forward. With that being said, talks are just as likely to break down – and given that they’re both from the same island, we know what happens next.

Also announced for RAW is a singles match between Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler, as well as a non-title match between WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss.

The Rollins vs. Ziggler match is rooted in what happened on last week’s edition of SmackDown Live. During an episode of MizTV, Ziggler and Shawn Michaels went face to face, and the segment ended with Ziggler superkicking Michaels.

The story here is that Rollins is trying to get retribution for Michaels after DX (including Michaels) and the nWo saved him from The O.C. on last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW.