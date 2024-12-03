WWE Announces Sheamus Suffered an Injury at Survivor Series

Sheamus is back on the shelf according to WWE.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last weekend Sheamus competed in a triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship held by Bron Breakker. Ludwig Kaiser was also in the match and all three men threw everything they had at one another, which is how Sheamus ended up with a cracked rib. Cathy Kelly announced the news in a backstage interview with Breakker, discussing his title defense.

Following the triple-threat match, Sheamus shared a video on social media showing off his battle scars, including gashes to his upper back, arms, and ribs. Breakker speared him through a chair while Kaiser whipped him repeatedly with his Shileleigh. Breakker retained the title by pinning Sheamus and it remains the only title the veteran has yet to hold in WWE. Throughout his 15-year career, he’s acquired many accolades, but it’s the only title that sets him back from being considered a Grand Slam Champion.

Kaiser interrupted Breakker’s interview to remind fans that Sheamus injured him, giving him a cracked rib, so he was returning the favor. As for Breakker, Kaiser was on his way to speak to Adam Pearce about a singles match between them. They’ve fought twice prior, however, both ended in a disqualification.

The Celtic Warrior returned earlier this year after eight months on the shelf due to a shoulder injury. He’s been a regular fixture on WWE Raw since his return, battling the likes of Drew McIntyre, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Kaiser, and Breakker.

Sheamus wasn’t the only WWE star to walk out of Survivor Series with an injury. Jey Uso and Bronson Reed, two men who were in the WarGames main event, are also on the shelf. It doesn’t seem to be slowing WWE down any though as they head into WWE Raw‘s final stretch on the USA Network. In January, the red brand heads to Netflix, and several high-profile WWE names are already confirmed to attend. Some of those names include Bianca Belair, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and John Cena.

Breakker has been Intercontinental Champion since he defeated Jey Uso in October in WWE Raw. Prior to that, he had won it back at WWE SummerSlam in August. That win marked his first main roster singles title, and his third WWE title overall. He lost it fairly quickly due to his arrogance, which Uso reminded him of when they faced off in their rematch.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on WWE.