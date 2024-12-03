WWE Swerves Fans With The New Day Breakup on Monday Night Raw

It’s a new day… yes it is.

On WWE Raw, Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods celebrated 10 years of The New Day. However, Kingston and Woods had a present for fans and Big E that hit us in the feels in the worst way. When Big E came to celebrate, he tried to unite the group, which had been at odds for weeks. He discussed their pasts before finding success in the trio, how Kingston and Woods were by his bedside when he broke his neck.

The men didn’t have positive words for their pal, though. They exploded on Big E, upset that he decided to come around now instead of when they needed him. Kingston even digs into his injured neck, noting that Steve Austin returned from a broken neck.

“He had so much to do with the foundation of The New Day and what people think of when they think of The New Day,” Kingston said to the New York Post about Big E. “There’s still people to this day that when they see us, you know, like, ‘Hey, New Day!’ They put their hand on their head. They put their hand on their hip as they twirl their hips, just like he did, you know? So, yeah, yeah, I would be willing to bet he’s going to be a part of it in some way, shape or form.”

Big E has been battling his neck injury for over two years now. While he hasn’t made promises about an in-ring return, on Monday Night Raw, there was some power of positivity behind his words. Instead of saying if he gets cleared, he’s changed it to when he is cleared. Despite not being able to wrestle, Big E has kept himself busy on the road with WWE. He’s been a great ambassador for the company as well as a host for several pre and post-show events.

As a heartbroken Big E stepped out of the ring asking them if this was truly it for them as a group, Kingston and Woods ignored his pleas. Instead, they embraced one another and made it clear that it’s just them now. WWE pulled off a major swerve with the breakup. It seemed like Kingston and Woods would be the ones to separate while Big E would bring them back together.

