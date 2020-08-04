Apollo Crews Defeats MVP, Retires the Original Version of the United States Championship
Apollo Crews made his first appearance on Monday Night Raw in over a month this week and defeated MVP to retain the United States Championship. During Crews' absence, Porter introduced a new version of the US Championship and claimed he was the new champion. He even declared himself the winner of a match against Crews at Extreme Rules when Crews didn't show up, though WWE never stripped him of the title. Crews won via a Toss Powerbomb, then ducked his way out of a Full Nelson attempt by Bobby Lashley.
Crews cut a promo backstage after the match, saying that he would give the old version of the United States Championship to his kids while defending the new belt.
Learn to love it, Hurt Business.#WWERaw #USTitle @WWEApollo pic.twitter.com/8T2ptsYm4Y— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 4, 2020
Porter then cut a promo at ringside, demanding their rematch take place at SummerSlam on Aug. 23. So far the show's card includes a WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton and a Raw Tag Team Championship match between The Street Profits and Andrade & Angel Garza.
That was QUICK.@The305MVP wants his REMATCH for the #USTitle at @SummerSlam! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/92XAshZ38m— WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.