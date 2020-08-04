Apollo Crews Defeats MVP, Retires the Original Version of the United States Championship

Apollo Crews made his first appearance on Monday Night Raw in over a month this week and defeated MVP to retain the United States Championship. During Crews' absence, Porter introduced a new version of the US Championship and claimed he was the new champion. He even declared himself the winner of a match against Crews at Extreme Rules when Crews didn't show up, though WWE never stripped him of the title. Crews won via a Toss Powerbomb, then ducked his way out of a Full Nelson attempt by Bobby Lashley.

Crews cut a promo backstage after the match, saying that he would give the old version of the United States Championship to his kids while defending the new belt.

Porter then cut a promo at ringside, demanding their rematch take place at SummerSlam on Aug. 23. So far the show's card includes a WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton and a Raw Tag Team Championship match between The Street Profits and Andrade & Angel Garza.

