WWE's Apollo Crews Wants To Play Marvel's Incredible Hulk

WWE's Apollo Crews took on Big E in tonight's match for the Intercontinental Championship, and while he didn't win he pushed Big E to the limit and almost came away with the gold. We imagine this feud isn't over by a longshot, and during the match, we saw an aggressiveness from Crews that we haven't seen in the past. That makes sense actually if you consider what hero Crews would love to play in a live-action movie, as when we asked Crews in a recent interview with ComicBook.com what hero he would love to play, it was the Incredible Hulk that came to mind, someone who becomes even more powerful the angrier he gets.

"Man, if I could play any character, I think Incredible Hulk," Crews said. "He's always been my guy. I grew up in Africa for a good amount of my life. We didn't have comics or if they did, I didn't read them when I was younger. So I didn't really start watching or learning anything about a lot of these. I knew Superman, Batman, the ones that had earlier movies. I didn't really know too much about the Captain Americas or even Black Panther or Iron Man or anything like that, so I didn't really start learning more about those till I moved back to the United States, and even later started watching some of the movies."

"It's funny because we'll watch everything, all the Marvel movies that have been out recently and my fiance, she doesn't know too much about them herself, so she'll be asking you questions, backstory stuff, and I'm just trying to figure it out myself and I'm explaining to her, via the little that I know, unfortunately," Crews said. "But Incredible Hulk, I don't know what it is. I feel like somewhere in there I'm very cool, laid back, but a certain amount of... If the right places get pushed, it's game over."

We asked if it would be full-on green and purple, and Crews was going to do it it would be all the way. "Full green, pants torn, everything. I'm talking about, just all-out destruction," Crews said.

The Hulk has been played by several people in the movies, both in the MCU and before it, so maybe Crews will get his chance to become the mean green machine someday.

You can find more from our interview with Crews right here

"Tonight at 8/7 C, a Gauntlet main event will determine who challenges Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble, Apollo Crews will challenge Intercontinental Champion Big E and The Street Profits will take on Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in a SmackDown Tag Team Title Match. Don't miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX."

Here's the card:

SmackDown Gauntlet Main Event - Winner Challenges Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble

Apollo Crews vs Big E

The Street Profits vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

