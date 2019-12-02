Arrow Star Stephen Amell to Return to WWE

Arrow is blazing towards its conclusion and Crisis on Infinite Earths begins in a matter of days. But, now with the show nearing the finish line, Stephen Amell is thinking about climbing back into a wrestling ring. Well, Promo School on Fox Sports 1 this upcoming Tuesday. But, that is still a bit of change of tune for the Arrow star after he basically intimated that he was all but done with the squared circle earlier this year. Maybe he’s just brushing up on his mic skills in his free time now that most of the end of his series in the can. But, fans of Arrow and sports entertainment are probably going to want to be near a television when the time rolls around on FS1 this week. Still, appearances at Summerslam in the past and the fan excitement around those limited moments in the ring would indicate there is a demand for Amell to wrestle if he wants to. Now, that’s been a bit of an issue in the past.

The Oliver Queen actor has hinted about his love for wrestling in the past. But, as recently as the press tour for the last season of Arrow, the star said that he had no plans to pursue the world of sports entertainment. Amell explained, “I can’t get back in the wrestling ring. I risk divorce.” A decent reason to stay out of trouble in the world of wrestling. This was just the most recent time that the actor has intimated that his wife isn’t exactly a fan of his work with the WWE and other promotions. Of course, back then, it would have been hard to juggle both, but now his schedule is considerably lighter.

The star of @CW_Arrow, and former SummerSlam competitor, @StephenAmell will go to ‘Promo School’ on @WWE Backstage this Tuesday at 11p ET on @Fs1. #WWEStarrcade pic.twitter.com/CfzoFUgIer — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 2, 2019

Previously production of Arrow had to be delayed because of Amell’s wrestling adventures. “I don’t want to have to send an e-mail to Greg Berlanti, who is the most prolific producer in the history of television at this point, Marc Guggenheim, who is one of our executive producers, Beth Schwartz, who is our showrunner this year, Todd Pittson, who is our production manager, James Bamford, who is our producing director and director of Episode 7×07,” Amell told a crowd at MegaCon.

“Right before Episode 7×07, I wrestled Christopher Daniels and I fractured my hip. There was nothing to be done. It couldn’t get any worse, it could just not heal as fast, and we had to do the most stunt-heavy episode of the show,” Amell explained. “I had to send a note going, ‘I know I’m an idiot, don’t treat me any differently, this is on me. Apologies.’ I don’t want to have to send that note again. So, until I’m done with the show, I’m staying out of the squared circle.”