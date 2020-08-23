Watch: WWE Ranks Asuka's Greatest Wins Ahead of SummerSlam

✖

Asuka will challenge both Bayley and Sasha Banks in separate matches for their SmackDown and Raw Women's Championships on Saturday night at SummerSlam. A win against either woman would be impressive enough, but if "The Empress" can defeat both she would join Becky Lynch as the only woman to ever hold both of WWE's top women's championships at once. Since joining WWE in 2015 the Japanese star has become arguably the most decorated woman's wrestler in the company today as she is the only one to have won the Raw, SmckDown, NXT and WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, the Women's Royal Rumble and the Women's Money in the Bank. She's even been the sole survivor in a traditional Survivor Series match and won the first season of the Mixed Match Challenge with The Miz.

On top of all of that is a record 510 days as NXT Women's Champion and an undefeated streak that lasted 914 days, well the Goldberg's famous undefeated streak from WCW. To get fans hyped for Sunday's matches, WWE released a list of Asuka's 10 career-defining victories on their YouTube channel.

Some of the matches on the list included her NXT debut, her Last Woman Standing match with Nikki Cross, her singles victory over Lynch at the 2019 Royal Rumble, her TLC win against both Lynch and Flair, her victory over Bayley to capture the NXT Women's Championship and her Royal Rumble victory.

How many titles do you think Asuka will have by the end of the night? Let us know in the comments below!

Check out the full card for SummerSlam below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Asuka

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

Street Fight: Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

No Disqualification, Loser Leaves WWE: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.