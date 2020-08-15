WWE's Asuka Wins SmackDown Triple Brand Royal and Will Face Bayley at SummerSlam

✖

Stephanie McMahon announced last Friday that there would a Triple Brand Royal this week to decide who would be going against Bayley at SummerSlam for her SmackDown Women's Championship, and the roster for the match was stacked. Coming out to the ring first were The Iconics, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart, Ruby Riott, Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Lacey Evans, Naomi, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Tamina Snuka, and as a surprise to everyone Asuka, who went into the ring and beatdown both Bayley and Sasha Banks before the match even started. After a long and crazy match, it would be Asuka crowned as the victor, and her reward is a title shot against Bayley at SummerSlam.

Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Ruby Riott, and Liv Morgan were quickly eliminated by being thrown over the ropes, which prompted them to fight outside the ring.

Cross was eventually sent out of the ring and eliminated, clearing the way for Belair and Snuka to go at it, and Belair split her in half with a spear and then threw her over the top rope.

Naomi and Lacey would then go after each other, and after knocking away Baszler Evans knocked out Naomi, but she was quickly knocked out by Shotzi Blackheart. Baszler then got a hold on Blackheart, and while she held her Evans threw Blackheart's feet to the floor, eliminating her.

Belair and Nox would then go at it, and Nox managed to evade Belair and send her over the ropes. It was then Baszler, Nox, and Asuka, and Nox looked in command for a minute. Baszler would move Nox over to the ropes and over them, but it was Brooke who threw her feet to the floor and eliminated her.

Brooke would do some damage, but Asuka sent her reeling and eliminated her. It was then Baszler and Asuka one on one. They traded blows and Baszler actually sent Asuka to the floor, but Asuka landed on Bayley, and so was not eliminated. Baszler tried to get Asuka over the ropes but Asuka was able to hang on and send Baszler over, winning her shot at Bayley.

You can find the official description for tonight's episode of SmackDown below.

"Braun Strowman vows to confront "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, a Triple Brand Battle Royal will be held to determine Bayley's SummerSlam challenger and much more."

Here's what is on deck tonight:

Braun Strowman confronts The Fiend

Big E vs John Morrison

Alexa Bliss talks run-in with The Fiend

Triple Brand Battle Royal

