Asuka Makes WWE History After Winning Raw Women's Championship

Becky Lynch opened this week's Monday Night Raw with a monumental announcement — she was pregnant with her first child and she was relinquishing the Raw Women's Championship. It turned out that Lynch had secretly placed the title, one she held for a record 399 days, inside the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase, meaning that Asuka was now the new Raw Women's Champion. With the victory, "The Empress of Tomorrow" set two records in WWE. She became the second female Grand Slam Champion in WWE history alongside Bayley — winning the Raw, SmackDown, NXT Women's and Women's Tag Team Championships throughout her career.

She also become the first woman to win all four of those championships, the Money in the Bank Ladder Match and the Women's Royal Rumble. All of that, combined with her billed 914-day undefeated streak and record 522-day reign as NXT Women's Champion makes her one of the most decorated female WWE stars of all time.

EXCLUSIVE: It was an incredible and emotional night as @WWEAsuka is the NEW #WWERaw Women's Champion! pic.twitter.com/aFjeF6oHjV — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

Elsewhere on Raw Bobby Lashley started an alliance with MVP, Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade in a champion vs. champion match and announced a brand-to-bran invitation between Raw and SmackDown, The IIconics returned and beat Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a non-title match, Seth Rollins snapped on Rey Mysterio and attacked his right eye and Randy Orton challenged Edge to a rematch at Backlash.

Check out the full results from this past weekend's Money in the Bank event below:

(Kickoff) Jeff Hardy def. Cesaro

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day def. Lucha House Party, The Forgotten Sons and The Miz & John Morrison

Bobby Lashley def. R-Truth

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Tamina

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Bray Wyatt

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Seth Rollins

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka def. Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Otis def. AJ Styles, King Corbin, Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio and Daniel Bryan

