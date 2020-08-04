Austin Theory Reportedly Suspended by WWE

✖

Monday Night Raw star Austin Theory has been suspended by the company, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer. The 23-year-old star signed with WWE back in August 2019 and made his debut on the Christmas Day episode of NXT by challenging Roderick Strong for the NXT North American Championship. His time spent on NXT was incredibly brief, as he was brought over to the Raw roster in March to team with Angel Garza while Andrade was serving his suspension. Andrade wound up getting pulled from WrestleMania 36, resulting in Theory teaming with Garza at the show and coming up short against The Street Profits. Theory would spend the next couple of months as one of Zelina Vega's associates, but the rest of the group betrayed him on the May 18 episode of Raw.

Later that same night he became one of Seth Rollins' disciples alongside Murphy. He hasn't competed in a WWE ring since mid-June, and many fans originally assumed he was dealing with a case of COVID-19. Meltzer said that's not the case, but wouldn't explain why he was suspended.

Unannounced suspension of sorts. https://t.co/TX4oTKzzaq — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 4, 2020

Rollins and Murphy have continued to operate on Raw without Theory, declining to point out his absence. This week's Raw saw them once again get attacked by Dominik Mysterio, resulting in Rollins accepting his challenge for a match at SummerSlam.

In an interview with ComicBook back in February, Theory talked about how badly he wants just one match with John Cena.

"Cena was somebody that for me was the first person I had ever seen that got me into wrestling," Theory said. "I remember turning on the TV, and the first thing I ever saw was John Cena in the ring doing a segment with Johnny Nitro at the time and Melina. I know that makes everybody's eyes roll. But I remember watching that, and just his attitude, I just liked it. For me growing up, I was bullied in school, and I didn't have my dad in my life, so it kind of helped me, like just his attitude and the way he was and the way he carried himself, no matter what the situation was. John Cena just gave me that encouragement, and even if it sounds cheesy, just to never give up. I mean it's true, and that's what's gotten me here so quick."

