Bobby Lashley Spikes Drew McIntyre on His Head During Their Backlash WWE Championship Match

By Ryan Droste

The WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley had a scary moment early in the bout. As the two men fought to the outside, Lashley picked up McIntyre and spiked him on his head.

Luckily, McIntyre was able to fight on (and eventually win the match after Lana got involved), but it was a scary moment for a couple of seconds.

The two men came out of this scary moment, though, and had a fun match. By most accounts, they exceeded expectations, and the finish saw McIntyre win clean after Lana came out and inadvertantly distracted Lashley, causing him to fall victim to the Claymore Kick.

