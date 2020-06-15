Bobby Lashley Spikes Drew McIntyre on His Head During Their Backlash WWE Championship Match

The WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley had a scary moment early in the bout. As the two men fought to the outside, Lashley picked up McIntyre and spiked him on his head.

Luckily, McIntyre was able to fight on (and eventually win the match after Lana got involved), but it was a scary moment for a couple of seconds.

Check out a screenshot below.

Bobby Lashley casi mata a Drew McIntyre #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/xACOs6eQ3S — MazkaR*Яa Magiika ★ (lávate las manos,puto puerco) (@therejectmazkra) June 15, 2020

Fans were quick to respond.

Big time botch by Lashley. He just dropped Drew Mcintyre on his head on the outside. NASTY 💀 #Backlash — ElementGames (@ElementGamesTV) June 15, 2020

Oh shit... Here come the internet trolls calling for Lashley's head now, like Nia Jax, cuz he stumbled and nearly dropped McIntyre on his head. 🙄 #WWEBacklash — 🤘🍁Matt Kruze 🇨🇦🤘 (@KruzerMatic) June 15, 2020

That was almost bad. Lashley damn near injured McIntyre. Drew looked like he almost fell right on his head. #WWEChampionship #Backlash — Mr. McConaughy (@mcnaughty369) June 15, 2020

The two men came out of this scary moment, though, and had a fun match. By most accounts, they exceeded expectations, and the finish saw McIntyre win clean after Lana came out and inadvertantly distracted Lashley, causing him to fall victim to the Claymore Kick.

