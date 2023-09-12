Bad Bunny Jokes About Dethroning Roman Reigns

Bad Bunny set a new bar for celebrities competing in a WWE ring earlier this year when he and Damian Priest stole the show in a San Juan Street Fight at the Backlash pay-per-view in May. The Grammy winner hasn't appeared on WWE television since then, but he did make a passing joke about Roman Reigns during a new Vanity Fair interview. At one point he said, "My plan is to take the title from Roman Reigns," though the author quickly followed up the quote by noting he's trying to avoid wrestling as his match with Priest "was just too painful."

"I suffered. Yeah, I got hurt. I got hurt. My back, my back. My whole body, bro. My whole body," Bad Bunny told New Music Daily weeks after the Priest match. "I felt that I was going to die after that match. I really thought that I was going to die after the match, but it's part of it. I was prepared then, and now I'm going to drop a song. I know. I'm a crazy guy. I love it. I love it, and that's what matters."

Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns' Run Lasting Past 2030

Paul Heyman was a guest on The Bump when Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship run officially hit three consecutive years late last month. He made the bold proclamation that he envisions Reigns to still be on top as champion years from now.

"Yes, and I envision it three years from now, and three years after that, and three years after that," Heyman said when asked if he envisioned Reigns' title reign lasting three years when it first started in August 2020.

"Roman Reigns wanted to be the greatest of all time. Roman Reigns wanted to solidify his legacy," he later added. "Roman Reigns knew that he had peaked as the big dog, and there was nowhere left for him to go. Four WrestleMania main events, multiple heavyweight championships. What more could Roman Reigns have pulled off? Then he realized there is more. There is a higher mountaintop. There is more greatness to pursue. There is the claim that John Cena could be the greatest of all time. There is the claim that Bruno Sammartino was the greatest champion of all time. These were all goals that Roman Reigns said, 'We're gonna go after them one by one, and like snipers, we're gonna pick them off.' So that's what ended up doing. So yes, when Roman Reigns went after the championship, I knew he was going to be reigning at least this long, if not far longer. I knew the legacy that we were going to create, and we're just getting started around here."

Who do you think will really be the one to end Reigns' history-making championship run? Tell us your pick in the comments!