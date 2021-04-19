How Did Bad Bunny Learn the Canadian Destroyer Before His WWE WrestleMania 37 Match?

✖

Bad Bunny's performance in his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 last week wound up being one of the highlights of the event. Perhaps his most jaw-dropping moment came towards the end of the match, when the Grammy-winner nailed John Morrison with a Canadian Destroyer (a flipping powerbomb) before climbing back into the ring to finish of The Miz. The move is only used by a select few on the WWE roster, and in a new interview with Sportskeeda this week Damian Priest revealed how he taught the move to Bunny.

"I remember I showed him a video, because he knew what the move was and I was trying to explain to him how to do it," Priest said. "And I'm actually like, 'What do you think?' He was like, 'I don't know man. Wrestlemania's tomorrow. You want me to do that?' And I was like, 'It'd be really sweet if you could.'"

Priest also talked about the nerves the two had to shake off heading into the bout.

"We were both nervous wrecks. Like, we were a disaster. I remember when we were walking backstage to get there, we were bumping into things and I looked at him and I was like, 'We are the worst team right now.' You know, just cause we were so nervous," Priest said.

Bunny, who spent months training at the WWE Performance Center leading up to the match, was written off WWE programming a day later with an advertisement for his upcoming world tour in 2022. Priest continued his feud with Miz and Morrison, losing to the pair in a handicap match on last week's Raw.

Check out the full results from WrestleMania below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre Natalya & Tamina def. Lana & Naomi, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, Riott Squad, Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Cesaro def. Seth Rollins

Raw Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles & Omos def. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

AJ Styles & Omos def. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Braun Strowman def. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest def. The Miz and John Morrison

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Sasha Banks

Night Two