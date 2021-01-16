WWE's Bayley Disses WandaVision on SmackDown

✖

Tonight's SmackDown held several big matchups and steps toward the Royal Rumble, but it also featured the debut of Bayley's Ding Dong Hello! show, and it was certainly memorable. Bayley's first guest on the show was Bianca Belair, but before she brought her out through the door in the center of the ring she talked about her show debut a bit and launched with a jab towards Marvel's new show on Disney+ WandaVision, which also debuted today.

Bayley said welcome to the Ding Dong Hello! show, and then said, "which is already bigger than WandaVision!" Leave it to Bayley to take a potshot at Marvel's new show and use it to bring more attention to her new show, and as you can see from this article, the method is clearly working.

Now, there's no data that says Ding Dong Hello! is actually bigger than WandaVision, which has been dominating conversation all day on social media, but hey, are you really going to argue with Bayley? Yeah, we didn't think so.

Bayley would go on to challenge Belair, but not to a wrestling match. Instead, she challenged Belair to an obstacle course, which Belair accepted without hesitation. Bayley is a beast in the ring but Belair is one of the most athletic stars on WWE's roster, so it remains to be seen if Bayley can find a way to beat her next week. One thing is for sure though, it will be endlessly entertaining.

Also at some point, Marvel should totally respond to Bayley's diss, because who doesn't want to see that Twitter war, right?

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

Following the controversial finish of last week's Gauntlet Match, Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce are set to make their Universal Championship Match at Royal Rumble official. Plus, Jey Uso to battle Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Mysterio to take on King Corbin. Don't miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Here's the card:

Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce Universal Title contract signing

Jey Uso vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Rey Mysterio vs King Corbin

What did you think about the debut of Ding Dong Hello!? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!