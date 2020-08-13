Bayley Threatens to Steal Otis From Mandy Rose

✖

The unlikely onscreen romance between Otis and Mandy Rose has been one of the unexpected highlights of 2020 for WWE. What started out as a crush on social media turned into a love triangle as Dolph Ziggler tried to win over Rose's affections despite Otis' best attempts. It was later revealed that Sonya Deville was deliberately trying to sabotage the relationship, leading to a WrestleMania 36 match where Otis defeated Ziggler after Rose sided with him. On Thursday Bayley took to social media and uploaded a video of herself in the gym, issuing a threat to Rose that she was about to steal her man (after accusing Rose of stealing her haircut). Poor Otis was completely unaware.

Rose has the opportunity to earn a title shot against Bayley at SummerSlam, as a tri-branded battle royale will take place on this week's Friday Night SmackDown to confirm the new No. 1 contender.

Rose quickly responded, telling "The Role Model" to get her hands off her man!

GET YOUR HANDS OFF MY MAN!!! 😡😡🤬🤬 https://t.co/1c80phsPuJ — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) August 13, 2020

"We didn't really know that it was going to be this huge, and it's really awesome and I'm really grateful and happy about it," Rose said about her storyline with Otis in an interview with ComicBook back in April. "But I really didn't expect it to be this crazy and such a positive story. And I think in these times too, it's nice to see such a happy ending for our fans and be able to perform and be able to demonstrate that. So yes, it's just really cool."

On a recent episode of SmackDown the Deville/Rose feud took another turn, as Deville grabbed a trimmer from backstage and shaved off a chunk of Rose's hair. She arrived on SmackDown the following week and attacked Deville during a tag match involving Heavy Machinery, The Miz & John Morrison.

WWE's next pay-per-view, SummerSlam, takes place on Aug. 23. Check out the full card (so far) below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. TBD

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

