WWE: Bayley Update Amid Cryptic Social Media Posts, Getting Pulled From WWE Raw

Bayley's status within WWE was suddenly called into question this week after she, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky suffered another major loss at WrestleMania 39 in a six-woman bout against Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus. "The Role Model" took to social media to write, "And sometimes the most romantic love story comes to an end. Bye." She was then a victim of Vince McMahon's many script rewrites for this past week's Monday Night Raw as she was reportedly supposed to accompany Kai and Sky to the ring for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship No. 1 contender but was scrapped from the show despite being present at the arena.

This led to speculation that Bayley might be unhappy with how WWE Creative has been treating her since her return from injury. The "Bye" remark even led some to believe she might be leaving the company. But a new report from PWInsider dropped this week stating that's far from true.

Mike Johnson wrote that "there is no expectation" within WWE that Bayley is leaving ad no signs that she's unhappy with the company or that "her creative is being dropped." The tweet and Instagram post are seen as nothing more than Bayley stirring the pot and building up buzz among online wrestling fans. And based on the reaction from throughout the past week, her plan worked.

Kai and Sky lost the No. 1 contender match, meaning Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will get the next shot at Lynch and Lita's tag titles. That tag title match will take place on this week's Raw, along with the aftermath of Brock Lesnar attacking Cody Rhodes and Matt Riddle vs. The Miz.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One Results

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory def. John Cena

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Braun Strowman & Ricochet, Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) and The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Seth Rollins def. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita def. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Rey Mysterio def. Dominik Mysterio

SmackDown Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. The Usos

