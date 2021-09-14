Watch: Becky Lynch Confronts Antagonizing Fan During WWE Live Event

While Becky Lynch has been avoiding a direct confrontation with Bianca Belair on WWE television ever since her SummerSlam victory, “The Man” and “The EST” have been going at it on non-televised matches over the past couple of weeks. On Sunday the two squared off at a WWE Live event in Albany, New York, which saw Lynch retain her title. A video clip from right after the match made the rounds on social media on Monday, showing Lynch getting in the face of a fan antagonizing her as she made her way back up the entrance ramp.

Lynch’s return at SummerSlam was almost immediately surrounded by controversy as she beat Belair to become the SmackDown Women’s Champion in mere seconds. It was then revealed via reports that Lynch wanted to return from her hiatus as a heel, thus explaining why she came off looking like a villain in that first encounter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So you know I was so thrilled to go against her at SummerSlam, but after all of this I’m being portrayed as the bad guy, so let me explain something. to you ESTer. My return saved your match at SummerSlam. When Sasha Banks went down at SummerSlam the powers that be called the biggest name in The Man,” Lynch said in her first promo after her return.

“That’s not on me, and you don’t get to whine that I beat you too fast and you weren’t ready. Just because I haven’t played this game in a while doesn’t mean I don’t know how to win,” she added. She then talked about Belair’s “EST” nickname. “But we both know that that’s a lie, because you might be able to fool some of the people with your flips and your kicks, but you can’t trick experience, and that’s why it took one fist to the face to end your title reign.”

Becky Lynch sh*t-talking a fan who called her a pus*y for cheating to beat Bianca Belair at tonight’s live event 😂😂 #WWEAlbany



I’m so glad we have heel Becky again 😭 pic.twitter.com/b1CkNkrsu0 — Andrew (@bigtimeEST) September 13, 2021

Lynch turned up the heel persona even further on last week’s SmackDown, showing up in an obscene fur coat before chastising the fans for supporting Belair over her.

"I was sitting at home listening to you people chant we want Becky. I came back last minute notice, saved all of your asses, beat the champion in 26 seconds & this is how you treat me…I left my baby girl at home for you people."



Becky Lynch spoke nothing but facts 🌚 pic.twitter.com/DQu1PizFDv — Eden (@LeafsNation619) September 11, 2021

Lynch and Belair are scheduled to clash at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on Sept. 26 in Columbus. Check out the updated lineup for the show below: