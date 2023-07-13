WWE's Becky Lynch Reveals Recent ER Trip

News that Becky Lynch wasn't cleared to wrestle on this week's Monday Night Raw popped up hours before the show with no indication as to what "The Man" was dealing with. While attending this year's ESPY Awards, the former Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion revealed to USA Today she had recently gone to the ER to have a cyst removed, only to go back in and have the project redone on Friday. She wouldn't get cleared for her advertised match until after the initial report dropped and would wrestle Zoey Stark as advertised, losing thanks to interference from Trish Stratus.

"When I landed from London, I had to go to the ER and had to get a cyst removed. Then had to get that redone on Friday, but was in the ring, fine, ready to go by Monday," Lynch said.

"Long story short, she's a savage. Nothing can keep her down," Seth Rollins added.

Trish Stratus on Her Heel Persona

Lynch has been locked in a feud with Trish Stratus since April when she cost "The Man" the Women's Tag Team Championships on an episode of Raw. Stark got involved by helping Stratus beat Lynch at Night of Champions and has stood by the side of the seven-time women's champion ever since.

The seven-time women's champion actually teased this heel run a year prior in an interview with Ring The Belle — "I know who should return, heel Trish. Becky Lynch and I, we had a little buzz going there before our live event in Toronto and I got to smack the taste out of her mouth, that was fun. She's a brat though. I'm just sayin.

"(My heel character is) fun. Those lines that resonate, usually they come from a true place [laughs]. I was very aware of my character and how she was. These things just came naturally to me because that's who she was, that Trish at the time," she added.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Rumored Card