Becky Lynch Says She Pitched to Lose the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36

✖

Becky Lynch's reign as Raw Women's Champion eclipsed a full year at WrestleMania 36 when she successfully defended her title via roll-up against Shayna Baszler. "The Man" would not defend the title again before announcing in early May that she was pregnant with her first child and was stepping away from the business for the rest of the year. Lynch revealed in a promo that she had secretly relinquished the title and placed it inside the Women's Money in the Bank contract, making Asuka the winner after she won the briefcase at WWE Headquarters. However, as she revealed on The Bellas Podcast, that wasn't how Lynch originally wanted things to go down.

Lynch said she originally pitched for Baszler to beat her at WrestleMania.

"We (She and Seth Rollins) started trying and I thought it would take a long time, and it didn't, we were super lucky," Lynch said (h/t Fightful for transcript). "It happened before I would have expected and I was still champ at the time. I actually thought I was going to lose the title at WrestleMania, which I also pitched, but that was the end of it. Plans change."

She found out she was pregnant days after her match with Baszler was taped, and later revealed in an interview with PEOPLE that her due date is set for December. Lynch then went into detail about how she planned on finally dropping the title.

"I was like, 'is there a way she can beat me real quick?' [Seth] is like, 'No! You're not, no.' 'Yeah, you're right.' We talked a lot and decided, what if there's a tournament for the number one contendership and they don't know they're actually competing for the title," she said. "Right as they go to have the last match, I tell them it's for the title, but Money in the Bank was happening at the same time but it was too confusing to merge the two so they decided to do the Money in the Bank ladder match and have that as the title match without them knowing."

Winning the championship might have changed things for Baszler. Even though she's held the NXT Women's Championship longer than any across her two reigns (549 days), she hasn't found much success since jumping to the Raw roster. She came up short in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match in May and has not wrestled on television since May 18.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.