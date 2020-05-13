WWE Releases New Merchandise to Celebrate Becky Lynch's Pregnancy Announcement

✖

Becky Lynch dropped the exciting news on this week's Monday Night Raw that she is pregnant with her first child. And even though that means she'll be off television throughout the rest of the year, WWE didn't pass up the opportunity to create some new merchandise. And, surprisingly, it's actually pretty clever. WWE Shop dropped two new t-shirt designs for Lynch, one of which swaps Lynch's "The Man" logo for "The Mom" while the other removed the coloring on the final letter to make it say "The Ma."

Lynch had a pretty great comeback for the news shirts. Along with her pregnancy announcement, "The Man" relinquished the Raw Women's Championship and awarded it to the Women's Money in the Bank winner, Asuka.

Can't even be mad at it cause I need formula money. https://t.co/mkABjAn4Pf — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Lynch revealed when and how she learned she was expecting.

"I've always, always wanted kids," Lynch said, adding that her due date is in December. "I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?'"

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

She also talked about her relationship with her fiance, Seth Rollins.

"When we got together, things started to look a lot clearer and I knew he was the person that I wanted to have kids with — that this was going to happen and it was just a matter of when," Lynch said. "Seth is one of the smartest people I know," the star, who is originally from Ireland, says of her fiancé. "He's just got an insane work ethic, insane integrity and he is the most generous, kindhearted person. He's very, very focused on what the right thing to do is and always looking to grow and correct himself and be better so he can be the best person for me, and now, the best father," she continues."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.