Major WWE Star Reportedly at Performance Center Training for Return

WWE is pulling out all the stops for SummerSlam, and if the latest report coming from the Performance Center is true, it could mean that WWE will have one of its biggest stars back for the fan-favorite event. That would be The Man herself, Becky Lynch, as a report from PWInsider says that she was at the Performance Center earlier this week, and the visit was described as part of the process for Lynch to return to action for the company. Not only that, but the report goes on to say that Lynch was in the ring working out with Indi Hartwell yesterday, so it seems there is a chance that her return could be possible for SummerSlam.

Becky Lynch has been off WWE television since May of 2020 when she announced she was pregnant and would be stepping away from the ring. She also revealed that the Money in the Bank briefcase Asuka won actually contained the Raw Women's Championship and that she would be taking the title.

Since then Lynch has had fun with a few teases, including one that had an image of Seth Rollins' area backstage. That got people (including us) talking about a potential return, but it turned out to be a bit of fun on her part, and we might get another fakeout or two before she actually hits the ring once more.

Lynch and Rollins celebrated the birth of their daughter Roux last December, and there have already been photos of Lynch training again and looking like she literally just stepped out of the ring. Coupled with this latest report, the signs are more and more clear that a return to the ring is coming sooner than later, and we will be thrilled to have The Man back in WWE causing havoc.

If she does come back at SummerSlam, the question is how and against whom. Lynch is technically a Raw superstar, but the draft is coming up soon, and that might be the perfect reason to get her on SmackDown. That said, it would be so easy to have her pick up on an "I had to drop my title but never lost it, so I'm here to reclaim what is rightfully mine" style storyline, and that might put her against Rhea Ripley if she still has the title.

We'll have to wait and see, but what do you want to see Lynch do next? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!