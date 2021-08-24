Latest Update on Why WWE is Turning Becky Lynch Heel

✖

Becky Lynch's return at SummerSlam this past weekend wound up being the most controversial moment of the night, as "The Man" defeated Bianca Belair in mere seconds to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. It was then reported late Sunday night via PWInsider that WWE is planning on positioning Lynch as a heel going forward. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer followed that up on Monday, writing that Lynch personally requested the heel turn.

Back in 2019 Lynch won the main event of WrestleMania 35 and simultaneously won both the Raw and SmackDown women's titles. She dropped the SmackDown title to Charlotte Flair at the next pay-per-view but kept the Raw Women's Championship for over a full year, defending it against Lacey Evans, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Asuka and Shayna Baszler. She then relinquished the title to Asuka in May 2020 while announcing she was pregnant with her first child. She and Seth Rollins welcomed their daughter, Roux, back in December.

Bianca Belair, who is standing behind Becky Lynch here, didn’t take the advice she was given in 2018. This could be a very good callback to use in their feud on #SmackDown if Becky is turning heel pic.twitter.com/tHTVZscRNL — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) August 23, 2021

Lynch is expected to appear on this week's Friday Night SmackDown and will likely reveal whether or not she actually turned. Belair appeared at a WWE red carpet event following SummerSlam and gave her immediate reaction to losing to "The Man."

"Right now, I'm just trying to collect my thoughts and get my mind together," Belair told Denise Salcedo. "Everything happened quickly and so fast. I was ready to fight Sasha Banks, and Becky came out, which was an amazing moment and I'm happy to be part of that moment, but I lost my title and right now, I'm just emotional and trying to wrap my mind around it. I have to be honest, I feel defeated right now and okay with being vulnerable and being honest about that. I'm ready to get my title back."

"It was bittersweet. Becky Lynch, what she's accomplished inside and outside the ring, she's The Man and a legend in the making," she continued. "It was bittersweet to know she was coming out and to hear that pop from the crowd and hear the vibration from the WWE Universe, it's nothing like you've ever felt before, so to be in the ring and feel all of that was amazing, but at the same time, I was the SmackDown Women's Champion and I knew she was coming for my title. It was bittersweet and I can't help but to be a little sad about the situation and ready to get back in there and get my rematch because I deserve a rematch."