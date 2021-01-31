Will Becky Lynch Return to WWE at the Royal Rumble Tonight?

✖

Becky Lynch last appeared on WWE television on the May 11, 2020, episode of Monday Night Raw, where she announced that she was pregnant with her first child and promptly relinquished the Raw Women's Championship. As soon as she revealed her due date — she and Seth Rollins welcomed their daughter Roux on Dec. 4 — fans instantly started speculating that Lynch would make a surprise return during the 2021 Royal Rumble. For what it's worth, the final Royal Rumble odds from BetOnline gave "The Man" an 8/1 chance of winning the Women's Rumble on Sunday.

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer commented on the situation over the weekend, stating on Wrestling Observer Radio that while Lynch is on her way back a Rumble return might be too soon.

"She's on her way back," Meltzer said. "But I was told not [on Sunday at the Royal Rumble]. But who knows?"

Lynch made it clear in interviews following her pregnancy announcement that she wanted to continue working as a full-time wrestler once she became a mother.

Bringing it closer to home, I'll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE superstars Asuka, Mickie James and Lacey Evans. They've all proven that you can do both," Lynch told ESPN back in May 2020. "That's something that I've always preached and wanted women to have that equality. And of course, to be on the level with the male performers and be on the same level in terms of pay, in terms of treatment. But also, this kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them."

"It's one of those things where I know what I feel and think as a person without a child," she added. "I don't know what that's going to look like when I do have one, and that's my priority. I'll tell you, it'll give me more motivation than ever, I could imagine. But this isn't the end of me, one way or the other."

Thirteen of the 30 participants in the Women's Royal Rumble have been confirmed. Natalya has already been confirmed as the No. 30 entrant, having won a special match against Tamina on Saturday night's WWE Backstage.