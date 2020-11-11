Watch: The Bella Twins Want One More Run in WWE

✖

Between having kids and dealing with serious medical issues, neither Brie Bella nor Nikki Bella has stepped back inside of a WWE ring since late 2018. The two officially confirmed their retirements in early 2019 and were announced for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 earlier this year (the ceremony was postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19), but in recent months the two have floated out the idea of stepping back inside of a WWE ring. The pair never got the chance to hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships but recently stated on Twitter that they wanted to take on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for those titles.

In a new interview with Access Hollywood this week, the pair said outright that they felt they had one last run with the company in them.

“One more run” The Bellas are coming for the women’s tag titles. pic.twitter.com/sSVv9yU96d — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) November 11, 2020

"This is what's hard for Nikki and I, when we left, all of a sudden the WWE Women's Tag Titles came, and we're like 'what a sec, that's for the Bella Twins.' We've been dying to have tag titles," Brie told Mario Lopez. "So her and I feel like we have one more run in us, so we really want to go for those titles."

Back in July 2019, the duo claimed WWE originally had plans for them to capture the women's tag titles after WrestleMania 35.

"So Brie and I, we were gonna come back and fight for the tag titles after WrestleMania and we were gonna go against The IIconics for a few months — it was gonna be a lot of fun, really excited and you know, deep down inside, I kept having this weird feeling that I needed to get an X-ray on my neck, because for a while I wasn't feeling okay," Nikki explained. "Brie knows, that in December, after Evolution, I just kept telling her, 'Brie, I feel off'. Like, my head doesn't feel right and I just kept feeling off and I even told her, 'Do you think I'm just super unhealthy?' But I live a very healthy lifestyle but I couldn't figure it out."

Since first being introduced in February 2019, the women's tag titles have been defended across all three brands and held by teams such as the Boss 'n' Hug Connection, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, The Kabuki Warriors and The IIconics.