Big E Teases Giving Christian His Long-Awaited Intercontinental Championship Match

Prior to Christian's return at Sunday's Royal Rumble event, the former World Heavyweight Champion hadn't competed in a WWE match was the March 24, 2014 episode of Monday Night Raw. That match, a four-way involving Sheamus, Dolph Ziggler and Alberto Del Rio, saw the Canadian star win and earn himself a future Intercontinental Championship match with then-champion Big E. Fast forward seven years and E is once again the IC Champion, and he acknowledged on Twitter this week that "Captain Charisma" is still owed a title shot.

Christian was asked after Sunday's show if he would continue to wrestle following his Rumble appearance, and he declined to give a straight answer.

"What's next for me?" he later said. "All I ever promised was one more match. That could be it."

In his prime Christian held the Intercontinental Championship on four occasions for a combined 192 days, the last of which came in 2012.

Sunday turned out to be an emotional night for both Christian and Edge. The two embraced during the Rumble match itself, and Edge wound up winning despite starting from the No. 1 spot.

"It means a lot," Edge said after the show. "If you had told me four years ago that I'd be in the Royal Rumble, going in first and winning it to go to WrestleMania... I still feel like I need to pinch myself and I still feel like I'm going to wake up," he said. It still doesn't make sense.

"And for Jay [Christian] to be in there, it just... if you wrote this as a script for a Hollywood movie, they'd say its impossible, it can never happen, it's not realistic. Yet, here we are," he added. "I don't get it, and I think I'm going to stop trying to get it and just enjoy it. And stop analyzing why and how, and go 'f— it! It's happening and it's awesome!' I feel great, and I have my best friend back with me again."

There are already reports out there that Edge will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37, which takes away the fan theory that Big E will challenge "The Tribal Chief" in April. Should E take on Christian instead? Let's hear your thoughts in the comments below!