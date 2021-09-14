Big E Cuts His First Promo as WWE Champion

Big E successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley at the end of this week’s Monday Night Raw, earning the 35-year-old the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. The episode went off the air with E celebrating alongside Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, but once the champ made it backstage he cut a promo for WWE’s YouTube channel. He said,

“It’s the moments I really treasure,” E said. “Man, I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about the moment. I go out, the music hits and the crowd, even though they’ve seen me a dozen times tonight. To have your peers, fans and these two jackasses (Kingston and Woods) to have every one of their support, it means the world to me.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think the dream for anyone in any vocation or craft is getting to do really cool things and to get to the top of your craft, but getting to do it with your friends. I will always remember the three of us just fighting to get on TV, and man, we’ve been able to do so many cool, incredible things. I got grow so much as a person and a performer because of these guys. I could not have written a better career for myself. I’m glad in many ways that it took so long because it feels earned. I’m glad I wasn’t handed things right away, that I had time to grow, to do all the things we had chances to do. I got to live the dream and be WWE Champion, and my best friends came out and celebrated with me. And we huddle and we have these moments that I’ll never forget it,” he continued.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1437622613182922754?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Weeks before he decided to cash in, E talked with Sports Illustrated about what it would mean for him to hold WWE’s most prestigious championship.

“It’s a tall task, but I’m ready,” E said. “I’ve been beating the drum of meditation over the past year, and it’s helped so much by focusing on the present moment. That’s all that it is for me. So I’m not worried about this gargantuan task of being the face of the company because I’m too focused on doing my very best to be entertaining with whatever I’m given. I’m all about handling what’s right in front of me, and I feel like I can handle whatever is in front of me. I’m ready, and I’ve been ready.”