WWE Highlights Biggest Advantage to Advertisers, 'We Can Script The Buzzer-Beater Moments'

WWE is riding high after a stellar financial earnings report and impressive streaming stats for WrestleMania, and it's taking that momentum into the NBCUniversal and Fox upfront presentations on Monday. Live content is incredibly valued by networks and streamers, and WWE's mix of live television and scripted storytelling offers it a unique advantage in the space. This was highlighted by WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon in a statement to Deadline, saying "You're swept up in the storylines. We can script the buzzer-beater moments, we can script the Hail Marys."

For context, here's McMahon's full quote, where she discussed WWE's blend of sports and entertainment. "It really is both," McMahon said. "It's like athletic theater. It's the story, that's why you care .... You're swept up in the storylines. We can script the buzzer-beater moments, we can script the Hail Marys. We have a leg up on sports. ... You may object to what we do, but you're never going to be bored."

WWE is pulling out all the stops for the occasion, as Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and The Miz are both scheduled to speak at NBCUniversal's presentation to advertisers at Radio City Music Hall, while WWE and Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair are scheduled to be on-hand for Fox's event at Skylight on Vesey.

As for McMahon's comments on being able to script the buzzer-beater moments, it's hard to argue with that. While you never know what you'll get in a live sports event, that doesn't mean you'll leave with an unforgettable moment. WWE's structure allows it to make sure that shocking moments happen, and while those aren't always universally liked, the fact that they have that sort of control at all does set it apart from other live events.

This also comes after the company's 27% growth in total revenue, and while concrete numbers aren't known at this time, WWE says that WrestleMania 38 saw a 61% increase in viewership compared with 2021, and the event was Peacock's second most-watched live event after Super Bowl LVI. WWE also said that during WrestleMania weekend, one-third of all Peacock accounts watched WWE content, and going by Comcast's latest number of 28 million accounts, that number seems to be around 9 million.

NBCU moved WWE to its sports division, a move that probably provided more incentive to promote WrestleMania during Super Bowl LVI. Fox is likely to follow a similar thought process since Fox will be airing the next Super Bowl and will certainly want to highlight its Friday night staple SmackDown and some of the brand's superstars. WWE is also growing its scripted programming with Pinned, a new series about a fictional wrestling promotion being developed by NBCU and executive produced by Fox Sports' Tom Rinaldi.

McMahon also talked about being ahead of the curve in moving from its own streaming service to Peacock. "We were ahead of the curve when we launched WWE Network, and we were slightly ahead of the curve when we decided to license our content," McMahon said. "As we're seeing with Netflix and Disney, it's not an easy business ... Content is really king."

McMahon also said the company is thriving being "both in the sports live-action business and the scripted entertainment business." "People say, 'Oh, you have to be defined in one bucket or another.' ... But think about ESPN, what does that first letter stand for? Entertainment," McMahon said.

McMahon also highlighted how WWE is a one-stop-shop for integrations and collaborations since you are only dealing with WWE as opposed to a number of entities (such as owners, unions, agents, and others) within any given sports league. "We own all of the IP. When brands deal with us, they just deal with us. We create something together," McMahon said.

