The Biggest Faction Break-Ups In The WWE

Sometimes, when a number of wrestlers want to give their careers a boost, they will band together in an attempt to make a name for themselves, with the likes of New World Order, Degeneration X, and The Shield being perfect examples, and we wanted to take the opportunity to list some of the biggest break ups that took place within World Wrestling Entertainment. With the "team" of Bayley and Sasha Banks recently throwing hands against one another after a long friendship, it's clear that a broken friendship makes for some very good story telling within the world of professional wrestling!

NWO (Photo: WWE) The break up of NWO was epic, most likely going down as one of the most epic dissolving of a wrestling group in the history of World Championship Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment alike. With Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Razer Ramon deciding to form a "New World Order", the group became so big that it essentially began swallowing the roster of the organization they were fighting in. Unfortunately, Kevin Nash and Macho Man Randy Savage came to a realization that "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan was simply in it for himself and thus two new factions of the NWO were formed. Rather than completely destroying the NWO, the group of wrestlers was split into two factions known as NWO Hollywood and NWO Wolfpack, with nearly every wrestler in the WCW having to pick a side and decide if they would be red or black!

D'Generation X (Photo: WWE) When Triple H first formed D'Generation X, they changed the face of the WWE, creating characters and personalities that added some serious edge to the face of professional wrestling. As Hunter assembled the likes of Chyna, X-Pac, Shawn Michaels, and others throughout their union of a little over two years. The group was disbanded once "The Corporation" was put into place, which saw Triple H marrying into the owning family of World Wrestling Entertainment by wedding Stephanie McMahon. The organization ended as it had started, in an attempt to gain more power for Hunter himself!

The Shield (Photo: WWE) When Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose formed the three man syndicate known as the Shield, they elevated themselves to a new level within the WWE, each of them wearing black tops and originally introduced as "henchmen" for CM Punk. Over the course of their five year union, they ascended the charts and proved to be a formidable threat for any professional wrestler, in a tag team or otherwise, to take on. Unfortunately, when Roman Reigns had to step away to battle leukaemia, Ambrose and Rollins split apart, with each of them going their separate ways but creating amazing individual careers for themselves.

Mega Powers (Photo: WWE) When two of the biggest wrestlers in the business teamed up in the Macho Man Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan to create the "Mega Powers", it was a fan's dream come true. Unfortunately, Hogan and Savage found themselves at odds when they had a battle against the tag team threat known as the "Twin Towers" in Akeem and the Big Boss Man. When Miss Elizabeth was injured during the match, Savage blamed Hogan for leaving the match and gave him a slap across the face, taking his journey to a major heel.