Current WWE Champion Teases Wrapping Up Their Career Soon

Reigning United States Champion Bobby Lashley spoke with Sports Illustrated this week and admitted that he's making one last big push for a run as WWE Champion before he calls it a career. Lashley's initial run with the company ended in 2008, and when he made his return in 2018 he was initially positioned as a main event star with a pay-per-view victory over Roman Reigns. But, for one reason or another, his run as world champion never came and it wasn't until he joined forces with MVP and The Hurt Business that Lashley finally found his groove on Raw last year. He's looked dominant in recent months as US Champion and will take on both Keith Lee and Riddle at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this Sunday.

During the interview Lashley said his No. 1 goal remains the WWE title, currently held by Drew McIntyre, saying, "The world title, that's been my priority since I came back. That hasn't changed. When I returned to WWE, I came in and paid respect to the guys who were here. Ever since, I've been focused on I taking steps to show I am the guy."

The 44-year-old later added, "This is going to be my year. I have a different level of confidence. Even at my age, I don't think there is anyone working harder than me. I know that my finish line is soon. I won't be here for another 10 or 15 years like Ricochet or Cedric. I'm running to the finish line, and I'm hitting it hard. This is the year for me."

Lashley challenged McIntyre for the title at Backlash last year, but came up short after an inadvertent interference from Lana. That wound up ending the romance angle between the pair, and Lashley quickly joined forces with Porter.

