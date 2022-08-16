Former AEW Star Quietly Returns to the Ring for WWE

Brandi Rhodes, up until this past week, had not wrestled in any capacity since the Jan. 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation in Cleveland, Ohio. Both she and her husband, Cody Rhodes, would depart from the promotion the following month. But while Cody returned to action for WWE with plenty of fanfare at WrestleMania 38, there was no word on what Brandi's future in the ring would be. However, PWInsider is now reporting that Rhodes competed at an in-house live event at the WWE Performance Center this past weekend. Cameras weren't rolling so there's no video evidence and she's not listed on NXT's internal roster, so it's unclear what her next step in the company will be. Stay tuned for more updates.

Rhodes was initially signed to a developmental contract in 2011 and started working for Florida Championship Wrestling that year. She was eventually moved over to become a ring announcer, appearing on TV as Eden Stiles. She initially left WWE in December 2011, but returned in November 2013 and would stick with the company until she and Cody (the two got married in September 2013) both left in May 2016. She has since wrestled 64 recorded matches in promotions like Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, NEW, Stardom and AEW.

This story is developing...

h/t PWInsider