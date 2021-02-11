Braun Strowman Explains Why He's Off WWE Television Again

✖

The night after the 2020 Survivor Series event saw Braun Strowman inexplicably snap on WWE official Adam Pearce, resulting in him getting hit with a suspension. "The Monster Among Men" didn't return until the final SmackDown before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and his appearance in the Men's Rumble match saw him enter at No. 30 and eliminate three competitors only to get tossed out by eventual-winner Edge.

But following the Rumble Strowman was once again missing from television. He took to Instagram on Thursday to explain why, stating he had suffered an infection that reached his bloodstream.

Braun Strowman gives an update on why he’s been off TV again. Says he recently got an infection that went into his bloodstream and it caused him to drop like 15 pounds in 5 days. Hope he has a quick recovery! pic.twitter.com/ZNdtkIBDLC — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 11, 2021

"Yo so a little update, I've been off-air for a bit. I got really sick over the weekend and got an infection that got into my blood system and had to be put on antibiotics for that. It was awful, I've dropped like 15 pounds in five days. Couldn't eat. It looks like 50 pounds of water weight, all my joints are swollen and inflamed. Buthe antibiotics are working and I'm feeling better. We're gonna nip this thing in the bud, get back to training, get that mask back on and I'll see you guys very soon."

Strowman wound up having an incredibly eventful 2020, filling in as a last-minute replacement for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36 and beating Goldberg for the Universal Championship (his first world title in his career). Strowman then spent months locked in a feud with Bray Wyatt, who was obsessed with bringing the former Wyatt Family member back into the fold. Wyatt succeeded in turning Strowman back into a heel and beat him for the Universal title at SummerSlam, but both men were quickly brushed aside when Roman Reigns turned at the end of the show.

Strowman then made his way back to Raw via Raw Underground and has since worked mostly as an irritable babyface. Hopefully his recovery is swift and he'll be back on television soon.

