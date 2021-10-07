Braun Strowman gave his first interview since his WWE release with Free The Narrative this week, in which he went into detail about various aspects of his WWE career. At one point, the subject of his cinematic Wyatt Swamp Fight match with Bray Wyatt from The Horror Show at Extreme Rules was brought up, in which Strowman was “drowned” by The Fiend. Strowman admitted that the match’s filming was so physically taxing that he collapsed once he returned home and had to be rushed to the emergency room.

“I care about my work and care how I’m projected. I want to be the best at everything I do. It’s a fault at times, but it’s a fact of life, listening to these guys bury you and crap all over the cinematic matches I had with Bray Wyatt and say it’s the worst match of the year and the worst thing they’ve ever seen,” Strowan said (h/t Fightful). “If anybody…people don’t have a clue what went into doing that. I worked for 28 hours straight trying to get this out to our fans, trying to get a product out to get people to take their mind of what’s going on in the world. I went to work the next day after filming to wrestle on television. I got home that night at like 12 at night to take a shower and collapsed and had to have an ambulance come get me from my house because I collapsed from dehydration. i went into full-body cramps. They double-plumed me on the way to the emergency room. I took four liters of fluid to get myself to stop cramping.

“To have to sit there and listen to people criticize and naysay, it made me hate everything,” he continued. “Not only having to go to work, but people in my life that care about me, hate myself, and sent me into this really bad place and the only way I could get away from it is in the gym. That’s why I’ve worked so hard on training because it’s one of the only things I can control.”

Strowman was released by the WWE over the summer and is now officially a free agent following the expiration of his 90-day “No Compete” clause. He said elsewhere in the interview that other major promotions have offered him major contracts but he hasn’t signed anything yet.