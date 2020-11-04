Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss Partnership Reportedly Inspired by Iconic DC Comics Couple

✖

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss have formed an unexpected bond over the past few months, one that DC Comics fans might find familiar. Back on the July 31 episode of SmackDown Bliss was attacked by The Fiend while getting involved in Wyatt's feud with Braun Strowman, locking her in the Mandible Claw. In the weeks that followed Bliss started becoming more enthralled by The Fiend, gradually changing her appearance while attacking anyone who mentioned The Fiend to her. The union between the two was made official in early October and the two continued their partnership after getting drafted to the Raw roster.

Bliss has even gone so far as to join the cast of The Firefly Fun House, as well as aiding Wyatt in attacking people like Andrade and Zelina Vega. According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, WWE writers were inspired by the relationship of The Joker and Harley Quinn while writing the storyline between Wyatt and Bliss.

"With the addition of Bliss at Wyatt's side, playing roles similar to DC Comics' The Joker and Harley Quinn, the question as to where they stand came up again overnight," Johnson wrote this week. "Internally, they are considered babyfaces by the company."

While the relationship does not have the aspects of abuse the Joker/Harley pairing often includes, fans seem to have already made the connection.

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt "The Fiend" are Monday Night Raw's version of Harley Quinn and Joker 🖤❤💚@AlexaBliss_WWE @WWEBrayWyatt and im going to be Alexa Bliss for Halloween🎃🖤 @WWE @StephMcMahon 💪🏻💖 pic.twitter.com/wgnx0O4VPl — Savannah Marsh (@savannahmarsh12) October 20, 2020

The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss are WWE's Joker and Harley Quinn.#ChangeMyMind — Joshua Lowe (@lowedownNdirty1) October 3, 2020

Looking Forward to a Joker Harley Quinn type Wrestling Angle to take place between Bray Wyatt and @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/VQKRn9RCSy — Rated R Novelist (@LT_Wrestling83) October 5, 2020

Wyatt has recently turned his attention to Randy Orton, calling back to their 2017 feud where Orton betrayed the Wyatt Family and set Sister Abigail's cabin on fire.

