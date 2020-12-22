Bray Wyatt's Before/After 2020 Photo is Hilariously Depressing

✖

2020 was a rough year for just about everyone, and few people on WWE's active roster embody just how bad the year was quite like Bray Wyatt. The @WWEonFOX Twitter account captured just how rough the year was for the former "Eater of Worlds" in a single photo on Tuesday, showing Wyatt back in January when he was still the Universal Champion and this past Sunday when he was set on fire by Randy Orton.

To recap, Wyatt was still in his first reign as Universal Champion and was kicking off a feud with Daniel Bryan at the start of the year, leading to a surprisingly decent Strap Match at the Royal Rumble. But things went off the rails almost immediately from there. Wyatt dropped the Universal title in just three minutes to Goldberg (who reportedly used his creative control to force the title change) at Super ShowDown the following month. Wyatt bounced back with the Firefly Fun House Match with John Cena at WrestleMania, but then spent the bulk of the summer trying (and failing) to recruit Braun Strowman back into his ranks.

January 2020 vs. December 2020 pic.twitter.com/kovHdY43bs — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 22, 2020

He finally managed to win back the Universal title from Strowman at SummerSlam, only for Roman Reigns to show up and beat him for the championship a mere seven days later. Wyatt managed to find a new friend in Alexa Bliss and get drafted to Raw in the months that followed. But after reigniting his feud with Orton he wound up getting set on fire — twice — at the TLC pay-per-view.

If there's any hope for fans of Wyatt and The Fiend, it's that Alexa Bliss confirmed on this week's Raw that he'll eventually be back.

Wyatt's recent tweets have indicated he'll be undergoing some sort of transformation in the process.

Dear Randy, It’s all a ⭕️ One ending was just another beginning The Angel with the burnt wings is waving you on home. You can’t kill it#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/ZhuhMT7w1h — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 17, 2020

The thing about fire is, it does what it pleases. I burn, you burn, we all burn. Eventually. ⭕️#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/8dTkYc7p2M — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 20, 2020

Do you think 2021 will be better for Wyatt than 2020? Let us hear your predictions in the comments below!