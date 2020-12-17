WWE's Bray Wyatt Proposes a Horror Movie About The Fiend

✖

Ever since he debuted the demonic alter-ego last year, WWE fans have often compared Bray Wyatt's "The Fiend" to classic horror film icons like Freddy Kruger (A Nightmare on Elm Street) and Jason Vorhees (Friday The 13th). This week a WWE fan sent out a message to Jason Baker, Special effects makeup artist and filmmaker who helped crafts Wyatt's Firefly Fun House segments and the instantly iconic look of The Fiend, saying that Wyatt should star in a horror film as the persona. Wyatt responded by saying the movie should only happen if Baker gets to direct.

Only if @bakingjason is making it. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 15, 2020

Baker seemed to like the idea, writing back, "Someone get @blumhouse on the phone. Let's do this!"

Baker discussed Wyatt's creative process during an interview with Wrestling Reality podcast last year.

"That man is... what's that old saying? The razor's edge between genius and insanity? And that man walks that razor's edge constantly," Baker said of Wyatt. "Very, very smart. Smarter than a lot of people give him credit for. Great to collaborate with. You think you're gonna throw an idea at him, he comes back with eight. You think you're gonna hit him up with a piece of trivial knowledge, he'll hit right back. He'll see your trivial knowledge and then raise ya. He is a unique, unique human being. Its been an absolute pleasure and an honor to get to collaborate with this gentleman — with someone who just puts such a thought process into his craft."

He even went so far as to compare Wyatt to major Hollywood actors like Tom Cruise and Will Smith.

"I've had the opportunity of working on films with Russell Crowe and Tom Cruise, Will Smith and a bunch of other people working here in the Pittsburgh film industry and his mindset for his character development is on par with those guys. It's a site to see."

WWE announced on Thursday that Wyatt (as The Fiend) will face Randy Orton in a Firefly Inferno Match at TLC on Sunday. Orton attempted to set Wyatt on fire after trapping him in a box on this week's Raw, only for The Fiend to break out of the box and knock Orton out with the Mandible Claw.