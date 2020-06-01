Bray Wyatt Reveals Hilarious Childhood Encounter With Sid Vicious

It's not often that Bray Wyatt breaks character on social media. But in the rare occasions when he does, it's usually worth the wait. Such was the case on Monday when Wyatt shared a funny story from his childhood about an encounter with "Psycho" Sid Vicious in a WCW locker room, which led to a grudge he apparently still holds to this very day. As Wyatt explained, "When I was a kid I was playing in a WCW locker room somewhere with a brand new Rocketeer toy. Psycho Sid Vicious thought I was being too loud and I was annoying him. So I shot him the bird, like a man. And he promptly destroyed my Rocketeer toy.

"Today nearly 30 years later my great friend @bakingjason bought me a new Rocketeer toy and restored my faith in humanity," he added. "And guess what Sid, I'm the man now and you..... still suck!"

So Dear Psycho Sid Vicious, pic.twitter.com/kI0ghKSyLy — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 1, 2020

After defeating John Cena inside the Firefly Fun House at WrestleMania 36, Wyatt turned his attention back towards the WWE Universal Championship he held at the start of 2020. He took on Braun Strowman in his non-Fiend form at Money in the Bank and attempted to convert him back into being a Wyatt Family member. Strowman played along at first, only to hit Wyatt with a Running Powerslam and secure the win. Wyatt's face started flashing images of The Fiend afterwards, indicating that the feud between the two isn't over. However Wyatt isn't booked for the Backlash pay-per-view as of now, and Strowman is defending his championship in a handicap match against both The Miz and John Morrison.

Over the weekend Wyatt and JoJo Offerman introduced the world to their second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda.

View this post on Instagram Hyrie Von Rotunda ❤️ I love you. A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on May 28, 2020 at 4:04pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Hyrie Von Rotunda A post shared by Windham Rotunda (@thewindhamrotunda) on May 28, 2020 at 4:05pm PDT

Here's the lineup for this week's Raw as of now:

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. TBA

Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

Rey Mysterio's "Retirement Ceremony" (hosted by Seth Rollins)

And here's the card for WWE's Backlash pay-per-view as of now:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.