Bray Wyatt Takes a Shot at WWE's Zombie Lumberjacks

✖

WWE's crossover with Army of the Dead resulted in wrestlers dressed up as zombies appearing at WrestleMania Backlash this past Sunday. The horde served as lumberjacks for a match between Damian Priest and The Miz, and the entire segment was panned by fans watching along at home. Bray Wyatt, who tends to stay in character on social media, even popped up to poke fun at it by tweeting out "Miss me yet? #zombies."

Wyatt opened Night Two of WrestleMania 37 last month by transforming back into his original version of The Fiend, only to get betrayed by Alexa Bliss and defeated by Randy Orton with a single RKO. Wyatt then appeared in the Firefly Fun House the following night and seemed to brush off the months-long program, saying he had forgiven Bliss and that he had been "reborn." He hasn't appeared on WWE television since, and no official reason has been given as to why.

Bliss, meanwhile, has continued her version of the supernatural persona by debuting a new "friend" in the demonic doll Lily. The pair seem to be targeting Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Reginald based on the last two weeks of Raw.

Batista was credited in kayfabe as the reason why the zombies appeared, but even he didn't want to take credit for the segment on Twitter.

Wtf you telling me?!! You think I booked a bunch of fucking zombies. I’m on a damn plane! Shouldn’t you be tweeting Vince?! 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/Eb8wNdijRI — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) May 17, 2021

The match ended with Miz being "eaten" by the zombies and John Morrison playfully mentioned the finish the next night on Raw. In reality, Miz suffered a torn ACL during the match and could reportedly be out of action for up to nine months.

Check out the full results from WrestleMania Backlash below: