WWE's SummerSlam event closed out on Saturday with Brock Lesnar making his surprise return to the company to confront Universal Champion Roman Reigns. And while "The Beast" attacked a helpless John Cena once the cameras stopped rolling, WWE reportedly wants to position him as a good guy going forward. PWInsider's Mike Johnson wrote on Thursday afternoon, "Brock Lesnar is now firmly on the babyface side of the Smackdown roster, PWInsider.com has confirmed."

Lesnar first arrived in WWE as a heel in 2002 and has worked on the heel-ish side throughout his entire second run with the company. WWE switched him over to a babyface role after Paul Heyman betrayed him at the 2003 Survivor Series event, but by SummerSlam of the following year, he was a bad guy once again.

Reigns appeared on this week's The Bump and was asked about Lesnar confronting him following his victory over Cena. "The Tribal Chief" responded, "I think he wanted to get the best look possible at what's going on here, the most dominant Universal Champion to ever do this thing. I think he sees the Island of Relevancy just like John Cena did. He's just coming with like a farmer/butcher outlook as opposed to being the Hollywood guy. But yeah it just goes to show all this work, this foundation of greatness that I've been laying down, what the Bloodline's been doing, continually showing everybody that we're number one.

"It's really just to put themselves in the conversation with me, to amplify everything, but there ain't really anybody out there that can compete with what we're doing," he added. "Between me and my cousins, the wise man, we come together and we're putting together greatness right now. We're raising the bar and lifting the standard, and I think Brock Lesnar, like everybody else, in this industry, they want to be a part of that."

Lesnar is advertised for this week's SmackDown. On top of setting up an eventual match between Reigns and Lesnar over the Universal title, the big question heading into the night will be where does Paul Heyman's loyalties lie given he works for both men. Heyman repeatedly stated in interviews throughout the past year (while Lesnar was out of the company) that "The Beast" was fully aware of Heyman's working relationship with Reigns.