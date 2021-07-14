Watch: WWE's Brock Lesnar Appears Out of Character in Bearded Butchers Video

✖

Days after Brock Lesnar went viral over photos of him with a ponytail, the Bearded Butchers YouTube Channel officially released its video of Lesnar arriving at their facility and learning the finer points of butchery. The 15-minute video shows a jovial former WWE Champion learning how to properly cut his way through a variety of animals.

"What been really nice for me, you guys are in the commercial business and selling products," Lesnar said. "For me, it's been a great process to learn because I really don't care if I screw up a cut because it's all going on the grill anyway. It's nice to see, ya know, the very correct ways of making cuts of meat. And that's what drew me to you guys on YouTube is finding out, ya know, how to do some of these things. Growing up on a farm and doing farmer butchering, it's totally different than selling a product. So it's nice to be able to come here and see it firsthand and experience it."

Lesnar hasn't been on WWE television since WrestleMania 36, and reports have repeatedly stated he won't be involved in SummerSlam next month. Meanwhile, his advocate Paul Heyman keeps getting asked where his loyalties lie between Lesnar and his new client, Roman Reigns.

"Well, that's a hypothetical question and I deal in facts, not hypotheticals," Heyman said in an interview with Metro this week. "My father used to say, 'If, if, if — if your aunt had balls, she'd be your uncle. She doesn't, so she's not. Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. If Brock Lesnar wants to return to WWE, he will. If Brock Lesnar wants to take the UFC Championship from Francis Ngannou, he will. If Brock Lesnar wants to join football and run circles around Neymar and Ronaldo and [David] Beckham, he will. If Brock Lesnar to get involved with rugby, he'll smash every record of any rugby player in the history of the game — and he will.

"Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do," he added. "So I'll burn that bridge when I have to cross it."