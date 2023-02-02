WWE's Brock Lesnar Reportedly Drew Heat for Unplanned Royal Rumble Spot

WWE's Royal Rumble is now in the rearview mirror, and those who watched witnessed a bevy of memorable moments throughout. One such moment was during the Men's Rumble match when Brock Lesnar found himself shockingly eliminated by Bobby Lashley. Lesnar was obviously irate, and he went on a destruction spree around and inside the ring. One of these moments reportedly drew him some heat backstage according to Fightful Select, specifically the moment when Lesnar threw referee Eddie Orengo over the barricade, a move that was evidently unplanned, threw a wrench into his role later in the match, and possibly resulted in an injury.

According to the report, it initially looked like Orengo sustained a foot injury, but that wasn't confirmed. Orengo was also supposed to be the referee that raised Cody Rhodes' hand at the end of the Rumble match, but that was changed since Orengo had to sell the attack from Lesnar and head to the back.

This was in addition to several other moments during Lesnar's rampage after being eliminated. The report states that a couple of people in the ring and ringside weren't prepared for when Lesnar lifted the stairs and the moment where Lesnar threw a piece of the announce table was also not planned for. A source said that while they didn't know exactly what was coming, they were staying on their toes, saying "we knew a freak out was planned, and it's Brock, so expect anything and everything."

One source did provide some clarification on how much "heat" Lesnar actually has, saying "heat is a relative term for Brock Lesnar. He's not going to get in trouble. He's certainly not going to be fired like Cryme Tyme was. It's a new regime, new rules, and I'm not sure anyone involved was mad or not, but some people backstage were."

The Lesnar rampage set up another big match between Lashley and Lesnar if WWE decides to pursue that, though that could also feed into any one of several other storyline possibilities. Lashley got his revenge on Lesnar in that moment and Lesnar destroyed things outside of the ring as a result. He even knocked out Baron Corbin before he could get involved in the Rumble match.

Next up for WWE is Extreme Rules, and we'll have to wait and see how Lesnar plays into that event. In the meantime let us know what you want to see from Lashley and Lesnar next, and you can always talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!