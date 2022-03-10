WWE Reportedly Wants a Top NXT 2.0 Star on the Main Roster Very Soon

WWE has big plans for Bron Breakker, according to the latest report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. Breakker debuted on the first episode of NXT 2.0 last September and has stood head and shoulders above the rest of the talent that has debuted since the show’s reboot. He made his Monday Night Raw debut earlier this week and lost his NXT Championship to Dolph Ziggler via a triple threat match during NXT Roadblock on Tuesday. Meltzer noted that Breakker is expected to win the title back at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend and that he is reportedly slated to be permanently on the main roster very soon.

“He lost to set up the fact that he’s gonna win the title,” Meltzer said. “There is talk of him going to the main roster pretty quickly. He’s wrestling on this weekend’s house shows. Maybe he’ll lose and just go to the main roster, I don’t know. Him and Gable Steveson are supposed to be main roster bound. That’s a tough comparison because Bron Breakker is gonna make it. Gable Steveson is a phenomenal athlete though.”

Gable Steveson is technically already on the main roster, having been drafted to Raw late last year despite still being in college. Breakker has already been hyping up big matches against the likes of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

“At the end of the day a fight’s a fight man. Doesn’t matter…I don’t care who stands across from me, it could be Roman. It could be Brock. I don’t give a damn who it is…” Breakker said on The Bump last December.

Despite not being given the Steiner name, Breakker has also talked about the influence his father (Rick Steiner) and uncle (Scott Steiner) have given him. He told ComicBook in January, “Yeah, yeah, absolutely. My Father and my Uncle both have given me great advice, all the time. They’re always giving me tips on my matches and tips on my promos and things that I could do better as an athlete and just be a better sports entertainer man, because who better than them, you know what I mean? They’re an unbelievable resource for me to just pick their brains and get as much knowledge as I possibly can from them. It’s pretty unbelievable.”

h/t WrestlingNews.co