WWE's Bron Breakker Retains NXT Championship at Deadline

After a stacked night of matches, it was finally time for the main event of WWE NXT Deadline, which was the match for the NXT Championship between Champion Bron Breakker and challenger Apollo Crews. Breakker has faced some major obstacles during his Title reign, but none pushed him to the limit like Crews who met Breakker's strength, speed, and agility head-on. Crews seemed to really throw the Champion off throughout the match, but Breakker came back with a vengeance, and after dodging a move Breakker delivered a spear that Crews could not come back from. Breakker is still the NXT Champion, though he did get attacked by his next challenger before Deadline came to a close.

Breakker and Crews locked up in the center of the ring and came to a standstill, and they locked up again and came to a standstill once again. Breakker was impressed and a bit surprised, while Crews couldn't help but smile. They locked up in a test of strength and neither would give up any ground, even after being flipped over. Crews flipped over an arm drag and Breakker landed on his feet next, and the two were quite evenly matched.

Crews went to ground Breakker with a hold and then they exchanged counters for a while and two Kip-Ups followed. They blocked each other's moves but Crews pushed Breakker and hit him with a powerful dropkick. A standing moonsault followed and a cover but Breakker kicked out. Crews then hit another standing moonsault off the ring apron and sent Breakker to the floor. He rolled the Champion in and sailed over the top rope and into a cover, but Breakker kicked out again.

Breakker caught Crews and then delivered a long vertical suplex and then hit a standing moonsault of his own, though he didn't quite catch all of Crews. He then sailed over the top rope and collided with Crews on the floor. Breakker rolled Crews in and went up top but he hate a mid-air knee from Crews, who took the wind out of the Champion.

Then Crews took a minute to go to a different place, and when he came to he hit Breakker with a flurry of offense, including a trio of German suplexes into a cover, but Breakker kicked out. Breakker then countered a move but Crews rolled through to and hit a powerbomb and then another one. Crews then hit a third powerbomb on Breakker into a cover, but Breakker kicked out. Crews went up top and hit a frog splash on the Champion but Breakker kicked out. Crews then charged into the corner and collided with Breakker, but Breakker dodged the next attack, buying him some much-needed space.

Breakker hit shoulder tackles and then caught Crews mid-air and slammed him down. Breakker went up top and caught Crews with a Bulldog on the way down and went for the pin, but Crews kicked out. Breakker waited for Crews and lifted him up, but Crews reversed it into a DDT. Crews covered him but he kicked out, and Breakker then knocked Crews down and covered him but Crews kicked out.

Breakker lifted Crews again but he was countered and Crews lifted him up and slammed him down into a cover but the Champ kicked out. Crews and Breakker exchanged punches and Crews hit two kicks and lifted Breakker but he landed on his feet and hit Crews with a spear, and after the cover he got the pin and the win, retaining his NXT Championship.

He didn't get to celebrate much, as Grayson Waller rushed into the ring and slammed him down. He taunted the crowd and Breakker and held up his Title, making it clear that his time was coming up.