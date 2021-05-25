Former WWE Star Arrested on Numerous Charges

✖

Former WWE star Marcus Bagwell, best known for his time in WCW as Buff Bagwell, was arrested on Saturday in Cobb County, Georgia on numerous charges. Those included driving under the influence of drugs, an open container violation, Hit & Run, speeding, giving false information to law enforcement, reckless driving and driving on the wrong side of the roadway. The 17 combined charges resulted in him paying $15,840 in bail bonds, though he was out by Saturday evening. You can see his mugshot via The Georgia Gazette here.

Bagwell has previously been in two major car accidents, the latter of which was back in August 2020. He was hospitalized after losing control of his Chevrolet Tahoe and hitting a media, a metal fence and a free-standing bathroom at a Cobb County bus station.

The report read at the time, "According to investigators, a black 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on Cumberland Boulevard, approaching Cumberland Parkway when the driver lost control while negotiating a curve. The Chevrolet Tahoe collided with the center median and metal fence within the median before continuing west across the eastbound lanes. The Chevrolet Tahoe then collided with the curb before colliding into a free-standing bathroom at the Cobb County Transit (CCT) bus station."

The 51-year-old wrestler hasn't been featured on national television since his stints with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in the mid-2000s.

Back in 2019, while speaking with David Penzer, Bagwell confirmed that Eric Bischoff once attempted to book a storyline where Bagwell would "die" in a plane crash only to return as a ghost. That story was eventually scrapped from the 1998 Halloween Havoc event.

"100 percent correct!" Bagwell said when asked if the rumor was true. "MGM Grand was one of the last Halloween Havoc's we did (in 1998), and he (Bischoff) wanted me to die in a plane crash and so he was going to do it. I have already called my parents to get them rady for this, my wife to let them know, and then they switched it. I did some kind of run in, I think in a Bill Clinton mask."