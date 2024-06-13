WWE's Carmella Reveals Injury Keeping Her Away From In-Ring Return

It's been over a year since WWE superstar Carmella last competed in the ring. She and WWE commentator Corey Graves revealed their engagement in late 2021 before tying the knot in early 2022. Back in November, the couple announced the birth of their first child. The couple had long been open about their pregnancy complications after suffering a miscarriage. Now over seven months since giving birth, fans are beginning to wonder why she has yet to wrestle in the ring.

Carmella opened up to Chris Van Vliet about future in wrestling and while she'd love to return now, she has an injury she suffered while giving birth that caused her nerve damage. "I would love to return. I mean, I'm obviously so immersed in this motherhood world right now, but honestly, I actually have an injury from delivery. I have a lot of nerve damage that happened, and my foot is kind of nonfunctional right now," she told Insight with Chris Van Vliet. "It's something that I never knew could happen during labor and delivery. I have two herniated discs in my back, and that's correlated to my foot. I haven't even been able to work out or do anything that will get me back to the ring quite yet. Hopefully, eventually, I'll get there, but right now I'm just working on it. I'm going to be in physical therapy and things like that. I mean, I've been wrestling for 11 years, I've never been injured, knock on wood, and now here I have a baby and I'm going to physical therapy. I don't know how that works out, but here we go."

Carmella has been with WWE for a decade, first appearing on the NXT brand in 2014. Her "Princess of Staten Island" character gained the attention of a lot fanfare and by late 2016 she had been brought up to the main roster with Enzo Amore and Big Cass. Carmella is a five-time WWE Champion, winning her first title in 2018 from Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown. She held it for roughly four months before Becky Lynch claimed it from her. She is also a three-time 24/7 Champion and a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion which she held with Zelina Vega. While her injury has kept her away from the ring, she fills her time with her new brand Snatch which aims to empower and support women who are on their motherhood journey.