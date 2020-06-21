WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Wade Barrett Trade Taunts on Social Media

Stu Bennett (also known as Wade Barrett) came inches away from becoming the first British WWE Champion in company history back in 2010 when he and the Nexus faction were running roughshod over the likes of John Cena, CM Punk and Randy Orton. But for one reason or another Bennett's quick climb to main event status never resulted in him winning the big one, and he was eventually pushed down to the midcard where he would remain until he was released in 2016. He has since popped up in a few different promotions, though he has not wrestled a match since his departure from WWE.

During a recent interview with the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, Bennett discussed Drew McIntyre becoming the first wrestler from the UK to become WWE Champion. Bennett, who is close friends with McIntyre and has known him for roughly 15 years, said he was "thrilled" to see him finally win the big one. However over on Twitter he seemed to (jokingly) change his tune.

Actually, I’ve had a re-think and I’ve decided I’m not happy for him after all. In fact, I’m ruddy furious. It should have been me. https://t.co/CiHRzI1SgV — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) June 20, 2020

McIntyre decided to play along.

Don’t be playing the big man on here because you’ve got a movie to promote (I am Vengeance - Retaliation, OUT NOW!!!) I still remember you in tears of joy when I won the big one. If you don’t shut up I’ll start acting and win an Oscar before you as well https://t.co/YQx5c1xe0H — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 20, 2020

Could this be leading to a program? Probably not, though Bennett did leave the door open to start wrestling again during a recent interview with Wrestling Inc.

"I am not retired in any sense of the word, in terms of pro wrestling. I love doing commentary, and I love working with NWA, as that's been a goal of mine, for a long time," he said "I started off in FCW working for Dusty Rhodes and being the color commentator down there in 2008 to 2009, and I've always loved it, ever since. So, I'm really enjoying working with NWA on that. Obviously, things are shut down at the moment, and I don't know when it's all coming back. But at some point, it will kick off again.

"In terms of in-ring, maybe at some point; if the right place, the right time, the right offer, comes in. Then, I can see myself dusting off the boots...I might need some new trunks, as they might have gotten thrown out, but I still have the boots," he added.

