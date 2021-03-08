WWE Championship Match Announced for Tonight's WWE Raw

✖

For the second week in a row, Monday Night Raw will be highlighted by a WWE Championship match as newly-crowned champ Bobby Lashley will defend his title against the former champion The Miz. Miz spent the duration of last week's Raw running away from a match with Lashley, eventually resulting in Shane McMahon booking a Lumberjack Match as the main event. "The All Mighty" then won just three minutes, forcing Miz to submit with The Hurt Lock.

It's worth noting that WWE did away with the automatic rematch clause for former champions several years ago, but they've apparently ignored that for this. Miz has already publicly pushed for a rematch in interviews.

"Honestly I think I should get a rematch for my WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley," Miz said while on Yahoo Sports' The Rush on Monday morning. "Obviously, I want to go to WrestleMania with the WWE Championship in the main event. So, that's the main goal as always and if WrestleMania does have fans this year, it'll be absolutely incredible and it will be nice to have them and feel their energy."

In interviews leading up to last week's title match, Lashley talked about the confidence he has to become a world champion. His win over Miz marked his first world championship run in WWE, though he was a four-time champion in Impact Wrestling.

"I think [that Impact run] helped out tremendously because once you come into WWE and they say you're going to be a champion, there's going to be some uncertainties and insecurities," Lashley told Bleacher Report. "'Am I able to carry that ball? Am I able to do it? Am I able to have those big matches with everyone?' Because that's what you need to do as a champion, and when I was in Impact, I had those opportunities.

"There's no question in my mind whether I should be on top or not," he later added. "Some people already know it. You see Roman [Reigns] walk out there as the head of the table. He can't even look down his chin is so high up. He has that confidence because he's been in those matches with The Undertaker and Brock and all these different people. Same with Drew. Drew's the same way. Drew can't even see people that are under 6'5" because he's so high up right now, and he knows what he's capable of doing. Not everybody has that."