WWE's Charlotte Flair Reportedly Set to Star in Upcoming TV Show

While Charlotte Flair is currently off WWE television due to medical reasons, it sounds like "The Queen" has big plans for a show outside of the wrestling business. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that the show is some kind of reality show, but Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin tweeted out on Wednesday that he's heard she's going to star in a scripted show on a major network.

Given that Sasha Banks is reportedly starring in Season 2 of The Mandalorian and Becky Lynch is getting looks for a role in an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, it looks like The Four Horsewomen are looking to dominate the world of entertainment as well as wrestling.

From what I've heard, it's not a reality show as reported. It's a scripted show with a big network. Still trying to get more details/confirmation though. https://t.co/Yw7QO3gGFK — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 14, 2020

Flair took to Twitter on Sunday with a lengthy Twitter thread explaining why she had to step away from wrestling. She was written off television after being attacked backstage by Nia Jax on an episode of Raw and it's unclear if she'll be back in time for SummerSlam.

I’m going to save the history of my boobs for a different bedtime story, so: Picture it. Charlotte, North Carolina, 2018. A young queen, shortly after a career defining Wrestlemania victory, finds herself sicker than sick at her brother’s house. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 12, 2020

"At that time, I had a few options to fix the issue," she continued in a string of tweets. "Each option had a specific recovery time. I love this job more than anything, so I picked the option that allowed me to return the soonest. That was the choice I made. Fast forward to a few months ago. Something felt off, so I went back to the doctor. Same issue again. This time, I'm going with an option that I believe will solve the issue long time, even though the recovery period is a little longer than I would like. To clarify: I do not have silicone poisoning this time. The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from a prior surgery."

WWE's next pay-per-view, The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, takes place this Sunday. Check out the card below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (TBD Stipulation)

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman

Eye for an Eye: Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.